Bryant has been suspended four games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, NFL Network's James Palmer reports.

Bryant is no stranger to violating the league's substance-abuse policy, having served a three-game suspension in 2016 as the result of a 2015 violation. The defensive end's off-field issues won't bode well for his chances at making the Lions' final roster, while he's appeared in just 36 games through four years in the league.

