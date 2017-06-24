Robinson could see increased playing time in 2017, Paula Pasche of The Oakland Press reports. "I think he's really doing some good things. He is again, another big, strong, powerful man who has got good bend. So, he does a lot of things inside in the run game,'' defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. "He's going to be really good. Like always, we think we've got to just continue to try to accelerate him in the pass game and work on his pass rush so that he can be a three-down player for us and give us some inside pass rush."

As a rookie, Robinson played on 39.7 percent of the defensive snaps, second only to veteran Haloti Ngata. The 2016 second-rounder responded with 30 tackles and two sacks with seven passes defended, which was good for third among all defensive linemen in the league. An increased level of playing time usually leads to improved counting stats, especially if Robinson is on the field more on third downs, which would presumably present him more quality opportunities to up his sack total.