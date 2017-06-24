Lions' A'Shawn Robinson: Being prepared for three-down role
Robinson could see increased playing time in 2017, Paula Pasche of The Oakland Press reports. "I think he's really doing some good things. He is again, another big, strong, powerful man who has got good bend. So, he does a lot of things inside in the run game,'' defensive coordinator Teryl Austin said. "He's going to be really good. Like always, we think we've got to just continue to try to accelerate him in the pass game and work on his pass rush so that he can be a three-down player for us and give us some inside pass rush."
As a rookie, Robinson played on 39.7 percent of the defensive snaps, second only to veteran Haloti Ngata. The 2016 second-rounder responded with 30 tackles and two sacks with seven passes defended, which was good for third among all defensive linemen in the league. An increased level of playing time usually leads to improved counting stats, especially if Robinson is on the field more on third downs, which would presumably present him more quality opportunities to up his sack total.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Dolphins in Fantasy
The Dolphins are coming off a surprisingly good year, but there are still questions about the...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Giants in Fantasy
The Giants added Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the passing game and Heath Cummings wonders...
-
Ranking the Redskins in Fantasy
Fantasy owners have been as hesitant to commit to Kirk Cousins as the Redskins owner has, but...