Robinson notched seven tackles during the Lions' 26-6 postseason loss to the Seahawks on Saturday.

Robinson tied for third on the team in tackles behind team-leader MLB Tahir Whitehead (13) and All-Pro DE Ziggy Ansah (9). While he concluded his rookie season as Detroit's second-leading tackler amongst defensive linemen, Robinson also graded out as the Lions' overall best down lineman according to Pro Football Focus, via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. With DT Tyrunn Walker set to hit free agency in the offseason, a starting role could be up for the taking in 2017, and Robinson appears ready for the opportunity.