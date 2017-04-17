Robinson (foot) isn't certain to be ready for the start of offseason workouts, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Robinson suffered an unspecified foot injury late last season that required surgery from specialist Dr. Robert Anderson shortly thereafter. With an impending position battle with Cornelius Lucas for the Lions' swing tackle job on tap, Robinson has considerable incentive to return to action as soon as possible.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories