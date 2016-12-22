Slay (hamstring) is not expected to play in Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Slay aggravated a hamstring injury in the Lions' most recent game and was scheduled to have an MRI performed Monday, although we've yet to hear the results. That said, the injury appears to be severe enough that the Lions already expect to be without him Monday, but we should receive official confirmation sometime over the next few days. Both Johnson Bademosi and Asa Jackson would be candidates to see added snaps if Slay is ultimately held out.