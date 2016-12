Slay (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Doubtful for the Lions' last game Monday in Dallas, Slay was destined for the absence he logged in that contest. With back-to-back limited sessions under his belt this week, he's giving himself a chance to be available for Sunday's do-or-die matchup with the Packers. Expect a bit of clarification on his availability upon the release of final injury report of Week 17.