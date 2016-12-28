Head coach Jim Caldwell was noncommittal at his press conference Wednesday regarding Slay's (hamstring) status heading into Week 17, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Slay's absence loomed large in Monday's loss to the Cowboys as the Lions were picked apart through the air and allowed three passing touchdowns. Caldwell told reporters Wednesday that "we'll see" how Slay's hamstring progresses throughout the week. Wednesday's practice report figures to shed some light on how close Slay is to a potential return for the regular season finale. If he is ultimately sidelined against the Packers, the Lions will have to deploy Johnson Bademosi and Asa Jackson in the defensive backfield.