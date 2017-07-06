Fells could carve out an important role in the upcoming season, Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com reports.

Eric Ebron is entrenched as the top pass-catching option at tight end, but he's never been much of a blocker, which just so happens to be Fells' strength. While the 31-year-old has never caught more than 21 passes in a season, his prowess as a blocker could get him enough snaps to challenge for a new careerhigh in receptions even if Ebron stays healthy. The Lions may rely on more two-TE formations this season due to their lack of proven talent at wide receiver behind Golden Tate and Marvin Jones.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories