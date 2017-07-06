Fells could carve out an important role in the upcoming season, Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com reports.

Eric Ebron is entrenched as the top pass-catching option at tight end, but he's never been much of a blocker, which just so happens to be Fells' strength. While the 31-year-old has never caught more than 21 passes in a season, his prowess as a blocker could get him enough snaps to challenge for a new careerhigh in receptions even if Ebron stays healthy. The Lions may rely on more two-TE formations this season due to their lack of proven talent at wide receiver behind Golden Tate and Marvin Jones.