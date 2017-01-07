Levy (knee) is active for Saturday's contest at Seattle, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

After missing the bulk of the season due to quad and knee injuries, Levy has suited up for each of the last four games, accruing 17 tackles (15 solo) while logging 51 percent of the defensive snaps.

