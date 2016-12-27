Levy (knee) is active for Monday's game at Dallas.

Despite logging just 47 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in Week 15, Levy easily doubled his previous season high in tackles with eight, all solo. He continues to be a limited practice participant, likely as a precaution due to the knee injury that forced 11 consecutive absences earlier this season. No matter, he could explode on the tackle front if he's ever allowed to earn the majority of reps on game day.