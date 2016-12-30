Levy (knee) is questionable to play in Week 17 versus the Packers.

Levy has nursed a troublesome knee all season and was listed as a limited participant in every practice the Lions held this week. With no reported setbacks and the NFC North championship on the line, we suspect Levy will we be cleared to play prior to the start of Sunday's game.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola