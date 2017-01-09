Washington played on just one offensive snap during the Lions' postseason loss to the Seahawks on Saturday.

Washington earned a roster spot out of training camp due to his impressive play on special teams, but failed to make much of an impact as a rusher at any point in the season even after Ameer Abdullah (foot) and Theo Riddick (wrist) succumbed to injury. In fact, the seventh-round rookie was ultimately phased out of the offense altogether by Week 17 and replaced by Zach Zenner, who forced a monopoly on backfield snaps in the two games since (including 50 out of a possible 52 offensive snaps during Saturday's affair). With each of Abdullah, Riddick and Zenner set to return in 2017, Washington's future with the Lions is far from certain.

