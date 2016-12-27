Lions' Dwayne Washington: Logs seven touches versus Cowboys
Washington rushed seven times for 22 yards Monday night versus the Cowboys.
Washington took a backseat to Zach Zenner, who led the Lions backfield with 12 carries and ultimately finished with 67 yards and two scores. If Theo Riddick (wrist) is able to return for the Lions' season finale in Week 17 versus the Packers, Washington could be even less involved in the offense.
