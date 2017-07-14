Lions' Eric Ebron: Could feature more in red zone
Ebron figures to occupy an expanded role in the Lions offense now that wideout Anquan Boldin is no longer with the team, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Ebron could benefit most from Boldin's absence in the red zone, as the big-bodied Boldin hauled in a team-high eight touchdowns last season, using the slot position to feast on underneath routes. With him gone, and the Lions adding fellow tight ends Darren Fells and Michael Roberts to take on blocking duties, the athletic yet imposing Ebron should be free to assume Boldin's vacated short-yardage receiving role. That would figure to help Ebron improve on his seven touchdowns through 40 career games, and with a contract extension also potentially on the horizon, he has some extra incentive to elevate his game.
