Lions' Eric Ebron: Fifth-year option may be declined
Lions general manager Bob Quinn said the team hasn't decided if it will exercise the fifth-year option on Ebron's contract, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports. "It's a possibility," Quinn said. "We're still in the process of evaluating Eric's situation. We have until May 2, so we'll use our time."
The Lions' decision could depend on what the team does in a draft which offers a strong crop of tight ends. The 10th overall selection in the 2014 draft, Ebron has been held back by injuries, drops and shaky blocking through his first three seasons, but he did catch 61 of 86 targets for 711 yards and a touchdown in only 13 games last year. While he hasn't developed quite the way the Lions were hoping, the 24-year-old tight end is already a capable starter and seemingly possesses untapped upside. Ebron's fifth-year option would lock him in for 2018 at a salary around $8-9 million, but the Lions could potentially lower that cap hit by working out an extension.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
2017 NFL Fantasy Football schedule takes
What can we learn about the schedule that can help us draft smarter and win more often in Fantasy...
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....