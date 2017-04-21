Lions' Eric Ebron: Fifth-year option may be declined

Lions general manager Bob Quinn said the team hasn't decided if it will exercise the fifth-year option on Ebron's contract, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports. "It's a possibility," Quinn said. "We're still in the process of evaluating Eric's situation. We have until May 2, so we'll use our time."

The Lions' decision could depend on what the team does in a draft which offers a strong crop of tight ends. The 10th overall selection in the 2014 draft, Ebron has been held back by injuries, drops and shaky blocking through his first three seasons, but he did catch 61 of 86 targets for 711 yards and a touchdown in only 13 games last year. While he hasn't developed quite the way the Lions were hoping, the 24-year-old tight end is already a capable starter and seemingly possesses untapped upside. Ebron's fifth-year option would lock him in for 2018 at a salary around $8-9 million, but the Lions could potentially lower that cap hit by working out an extension.