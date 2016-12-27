Lions' Eric Ebron: Leads Lions in receiving Monday night

Ebron caught eight of 12 targets for 93 yards Monday night versus the Cowboys.

Although Lions QB Matthew Stafford had a rough outing Monday, he never lost sight of Ebron in the passing game. The tight end easily paced the team with his 12 targets and the next closest was Anquan Boldin who only had seven. If he remains this involved in the offense next week against the Packers, look for Ebron to have a big day against a Green Bay defense that ranks among the worst in the league in most defensive statistics against the pass this season.