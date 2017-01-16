Lions' Eric Ebron: Sets goal for next season

Ebron's goal for next season is to go for 1,000 receiving yards, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.

Ebron's 711 yards this season marked the most in any of his three professional seasons, as did his 61 receptions. That production came thanks to fewer drops, which made him a more reliable target for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Ebron's development was evidenced by the fact that opposing defenses started to scheme for him over the course of the campaign, and his stock could potentially benefit from having the added motivation of playing in the final year of his contract next season. That being said, Ebron has missed at least two games each year since entering the league, which could make it tough for him to reach the 1,000-yard mark, something only two tight ends managed this season.