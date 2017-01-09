Lions' Eric Ebron: Stymied in Seattle

Ebron caught two of six targets for 23 yards during the Lions' 26-6 postseason loss to the Seahawks on Saturday.

Much like the rest of the Lions offense, Ebron wasn't able to find his stride Saturday going against the league's eighth-ranked defense in yards allowed per game. No matter, the 2016 season still goes down as a success for the third-year tight who set career highs in receptions, receiving yards and yards per catch. His glaring knock comes in the touchdown department where Ebron tallied just a single score, but with Anquan Boldin set to hit free agency, the tight end could experience positive regression in that facet of his game next season as one of the clear focal points of the Lions' passing attack.