Lions' Ezekiel Ansah: Two sacks in Seattle
Ansah recorded nine tackles, two sacks, two TFLs and five QB hits during Saturday's playoff game in Seattle.
Ansah appeared fully recovered from both his most recent shoulder injury -- as well as his lingering ankle issue from the very beginning of the season -- en route to a huge day against one of the league's worst offensive lines. While the former first-rounder finished the regular season with just 35 tackles and two sacks across 13 games, Ansah remains a top-shelf talent that was simply hampered by injury throughout the 2016 campaign. Expect a significant bounce-back effort from the fourth-year defensive end next season.