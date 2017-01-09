Ansah recorded nine tackles, two sacks, two TFLs and five QB hits during Saturday's playoff game in Seattle.

Ansah appeared fully recovered from both his most recent shoulder injury -- as well as his lingering ankle issue from the very beginning of the season -- en route to a huge day against one of the league's worst offensive lines. While the former first-rounder finished the regular season with just 35 tackles and two sacks across 13 games, Ansah remains a top-shelf talent that was simply hampered by injury throughout the 2016 campaign. Expect a significant bounce-back effort from the fourth-year defensive end next season.