Lions' Garrett Reynolds: Signs with Lions
Reynolds signed with the Lions on Tuesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
The Lions are dealing with several injuries on the offensive line so they bring in Reynolds to serve as a depth option. He was released earlier in the season by the Rams after reaching an injury settlement.
