Lions' Golden Tate: Finds pay dirt in season finale

Tate caught six of 10 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown during the Lions' 31-24 loss to the Packers on Sunday. He added seven rushing yards on one carry.

Although Lions QB Matthew Stafford distributed the ball more evenly than usual, Tate still paced the team in targets. However, despite Sunday marking the fourth time in the past five games he's garnered double-digit looks in the passing game, Tate will likely find tougher sledding in the first round of the playoffs when the Lions travel to Seattle to take on a Seahawks secondary that has allowed the eighth-least passing yards per game this season.