Lions' Golden Tate: Hoping for extension
Tate tweeted that he hopes to receive an extension from the Lions, ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein reports.
Tate has been a bargain through the first three seasons of his five-year, $31 million contract, playing all 16 games each year and averaging 93 catches for 1,074 yards and 4.7 touchdowns on 135 targets. He probably won't make any real noise about the contract until next offseason, but the Lions could get out ahead of the issue and offer him an extension this summer or fall. Tate will turn 29 in August and is a clear favorite to lead the Lions in targets this season.
