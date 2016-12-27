Lions' Golden Tate: Posts 58 yards Monday night
Tate caught all six of his targets for 58 yards Monday night versus the Cowboys.
Tate had a decent showing considering his quarterback had an awful day and he finished third on the team in targets. He'll look to build upon this performance with the NFC North crown on the line in Week 17 against a Packers defense that has surrendered the fourth-most passing yards in the league this season.
More News
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Surpasses 100 receiving yards against Giants•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Accounts for 58 receiving yards•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Huge day against Saints•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Paces Lions in receiving yards•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Quiet against Jags•
-
Lions' Golden Tate: Silences Vikings in OT•