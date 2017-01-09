Lions' Golden Tate: Shut down by former team

Tate caught three of five targets for 25 yards during Saturday's postseason loss in Seattle.

Playing the team that drafted him, Tate failed to make much of an impact as the entire Lions offense had trouble getting in sync. However, this lack of production doesn't come as a huge surprise considering the Seahawks have been shutting down opposing receivers all season. The former second-rounder will now enter the offseason having topped the 1,000-yard receiving threshold for the second time in three years with Detroit while having not seen less than 128 targets in any single campaign, a level of usage hard to ignore in PPR formats.