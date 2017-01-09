Rudock didn't see the field at any point in the 2016 season.

Rudock flashed in the preseason but didn't make the final roster out of training camp. Rather, he resided on the practice squad until getting promoted to the active roster in November and finished out the regular season as the No. 3 option behind both Matthew Stafford and Dan Orlovsky. The fact Rudock saw zero action comes with zero surprise considering even Orlovsky didn't see the field, but with the latter set to hit free agency in the offseason, Rudock could plausibly enter the 2017 campaign as Stafford's direct backup.