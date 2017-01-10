Abbrederis signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Monday, The Detroit News reports.

The Packers plucked Abbrederis out of the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, but the Wisconsin product only tallied 10 receptions across three seasons before parting ways with the team last October by means of an injury settlement. However, with both Anquan Boldin and Andre Roberts set to hit free agency in the offseason, Detroit could represent a viable landing spot for Abbrederis to make greater on-field contributions, should he ultimately crack the final roster in advance of the 2017 campaign.