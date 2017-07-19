Lions' Jared Abbrederis: Turning heads with route running
Abbrederis, along with TJ Jones, appears to be well ahead of his competition from a route-running standpoint, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Behind starters Golden Tate and Marvin Jones, just Kenny Golladay -- a 2017 third-round pick -- is a lock to make the Lions' final roster come September. Only one or two more receivers are expected to join them and the pair of fourth-year receivers in Abbrederis and Jones appear to be the frontrunners for those jobs. Jace Billingsley is in the mix as well, as are Keshawn Martin and Ryan Spadola, but the latter pair would likely only make the roster for what they could provide on special teams. Things may change when the pads come on in training camp, but Abbrederis (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) is just as tall and nearly as heavy as anyone he's competing with, so his slender size shouldn't be too much of an issue.
