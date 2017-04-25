Redfern signed with the Lions on Tuesday.

Redfern will likely slide in as the Lions' second-string punter for training camp and the preseason. Detroit is his fourth team in the last two years, a sign that Redfern hasn't made a significant impact on special teams on any of those other squads. He will need to impress in the coming months if he hopes to make the Lions' regular-season roster come September.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories