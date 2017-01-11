Backman has signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions, MLive.com reports.

Backman was the Packers' sixth-round draft pick in 2015 but was released in August due to injury concerns. He eventually latched on with the Lions' practice squad this past season but never made it to the active roster. He'll square off with Matthew Mulligan and Khari Lee, among any other offseason acquisitions, for the Lions' No. 3 job at tight end.