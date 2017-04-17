Hyder signed his exclusive-rights contract tender with the Lions on Monday, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.

In just his second season in the league, Hyder accrued a team-high eight sacks while finishing ninth in total tackles. However, despite this level of production, he could find himself in competition with Cornelius Washington and potentially a draft pick or two for the starting defensive end job opposite Ziggy Ansah this summer.

