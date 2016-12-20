Lions' Marvin Jones: Catches three passes Sunday

Jones caught three of five targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 17-6 loss to the Giants.

Although Jones looked the part of the Lions' No. 1 wide receiver during the beginning of the year, it's crystal clear at this point in the season that distinction belongs to Golden Tate. Jones wasn't even targeted until after halftime Sunday and garnered just five looks in total -- compared to 13 for Tate -- on a day when his quarterback attempted 39 passes. Nonetheless, his prowess catching bombs down the field could come in handy this weekend when Detroit attempts to keep pace with a Dallas team that boasts one of the most consistently effective offenses in the league.