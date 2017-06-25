Jones spent part of the offseason training with Randy Moss, who emphasized the importance of lower-body strength and running routes in a manner that maximizes yards after the catch, Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com reports.

Jones might also consider talking to teammate Golden Tate, who led all NFL wideouts with 635 yards after the catch (7.0 per reception) last year. Jones produced a middling average of 4.3 YAC in what ultimately was a disappointing first season in Detroit, with 408 of his 930 receiving yards coming within the first three weeks. Coach Jim Caldwell is optimistic Jones will be more consistent -- something the Lions seem to be counting on, given that they didn't sign a veteran replacement for Anquan Boldin. Already established as a deep threat after producing 16.9 yards per catch last season, Jones seemingly hopes that improved route running as well as the addition of some lower-body muscle onto his wiry frame will help him contribute more in the short and intermediate passing game.