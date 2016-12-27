Lions' Marvin Jones: Forgettable outing against Cowboys

Jones caught just one of seven targets for 16 yards Monday night against the Cowboys.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford had a rough day, but some of the blame falls on Jones' shoulders. The two simply were unable to get on the same page. Jones' seven targets were tied for second-most on the team though and his highest amount since Week 11. In what's been a disappointing turnout to a once-promising campaign, Jones will look to finish the season strong against a Packers defense that has allowed the fourth-most passing yards in the league.