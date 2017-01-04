Lions' Marvin Jones: Goes deep against Packers

Jones hauled in five of nine passes for 76 yards in Sunday's loss to Green Bay.

Jones registered two catches of 20 or more yards down the stretch of Sunday's game, the continuation of a welcomed change of pace. Jones started off 2016 with nine catches of 20 or more yards in his first three games but has followed up with just seven since -- five coming in the last five weeks. The dynamic receiver will need to deliver a few more big plays if Detroit hopes to pull off the upset in Seattle.