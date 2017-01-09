Lions' Marvin Jones: Leading receiver in playoff loss

Jones caught four of seven targets for 81 yards during Saturday's postseason loss to the Seahawks.

Jones was the Lions' leading receiver Saturday, but that doesn't mean he played a flawless game. In fact, one of his miscues was a drop that would have gone for a big play and allow Detroit to gain some much-needed offensive momentum. Still, Jones' 81 receiving yards nonetheless represented his highest total since Week 7 and reminded owners of the fourth-year wideout's ability to get open down the field, a notion some may have forgotten since his fast start to the season in which Jones averaged 120.5 yards per game in the first four weeks of the season and just 37.3 in each tilt thereafter. He'll now enter his first offseason as a member of the Lions possessing status as the team's clear deep threat, although an admittedly inconsistent fantasy option.