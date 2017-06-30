Lions' Matt Asiata: Not a lock for final roster
Asiata's chances of making the final roster will depend on the health of the running backs ahead of him on the Lions' depth chart, Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press reports.
Signed in late May to add veteran depth to a relatively young Detroit backfield, Asiata is a jack of all trades but master of none; he's capable -- but not proficient -- in nearly all of the responsibilities that belong to a modern day NFL running back, including pass protection, catching balls out of the backfield and toting the rock. However, he's buried under Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick (wrist), Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington on the depth chart. There's a chance Detriot keeps five running backs on the 53-man roster in 2017 since it let go of fullback Michael Burton this offseason, but, as it stands, Asiata looks to be competing with fellow reserve Mike James to claim the potential No. 5 RB job.
