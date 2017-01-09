Prater converted two of two field-goal attempts during Saturday's playoff game in Seattle.

After tying for seventh in the league with 31 field goals during the regular season, Prater went without an extra point for just the third time the entire year Saturday. However, he did nail a game-high 53-yard attempt, one of his longest hits of the season. Look for Prater to return in 2017 as one of the top fantasy options at the kicker position.