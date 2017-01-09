Mulligan caught his only target for minus-two yards during Saturday's playoff game against the Seahawks.

Mulligan's catch resulted in a failed fourth-down conversion attempt and perfectly encapsulates the disappointing performance of Detroit's entire receiving corps. Signed in November after failing to survive final cuts out of training camp, Mulligan finished the regular season with just one catch for eight yards across eight games. As he's almost exclusively deployed as an in-line blocking tight end, Mulligan is highly unlikely to attain fantasy relevance all of a sudden in 2017.