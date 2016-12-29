Lions' Matthew Stafford: Doesn't attribute recent struggles to finger injury

Stafford doesn't blame the dislocated middle finger on his throwing hand for his recent struggles on the field, The Detroit Free Press reports.

Stafford was one of the most efficient signal callers in the game for the first three quarters of the season, but dislocated his middle finger in Week 13 versus the Bears and hasn't been the same. He's mustered a sub-par 1:4 TD:INT ratio since suffering the injury and hasn't tossed a score in two games. Therefore, it appears Stafford is not being fully truthful regarding whether the finger has been adversely affecting his play, which wouldn't be far-fetched considering the appendage belongs to his throwing hand. Thankfully, Stafford won't be playing in the cold this weekend (which often requires extra grip strength to hang onto the football) as the Lions season finale Sunday versus Green Bay -- with the NFC North crown on the line -- will be played indoors in the confines of Detroit's Ford Field.