Lions' Matthew Stafford: Finger feeling fine

Stafford said his finger, which was injured late last season, is now fine, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports. Stafford said of the situation, "It just needed rest. No surgery, no procedure, anything like that. It feels good, threw with it today. It feels fine. Been throwing with it for a month, month and a half, now. It just took some rest."

Stafford dislocated the middle finger in his throwing hand during Week 14's win over the Bears. He played the remainder of the season, including a Wild Card loss to the Seahawks, but looked significantly affected by the injury, throwing twice as many interceptions to touchdowns during the span. After taking some time off, the quarterback, who is entering the last year of his contract, should be ready for the beginning of OTAs.