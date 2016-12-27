Lions' Matthew Stafford: Rough day against Cowboys

Stafford completed 26 of 46 passes for 260 yards with one interception Monday night against the Cowboys. He also scored on a one-yard tote.

Stafford, who boasts a 1:4 TD-to-interception ratio across his past three games, has ended the season in disappointing fashion. His 63.7 passer rating Monday night was almost rock bottom as the figure represents Stafford's second-lowest mark of the season. However, he has a solid chance to end the season on a high note in a regular season finale against a Packers secondary that has allowed a league-worst 8.0 YPA to quarterbacks in 2016. Look for Stafford to come out firing, as the game decides the NFC North champion.

