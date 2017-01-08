Lions' Matthew Stafford: Stifled by Seahawks

Stafford completed 18 of 32 passes for 205 yards during the Lions' 26-6 postseason loss to the Seahawks on Saturday. He added 15 rushing yards across three carries.

While it isn't clear if his previously dislocated finger caused him any trouble, Stafford logged one of his worst performances of the season Saturday as his receivers did him no favors throughout the entire game. However, injured or not, taking on the Seahawks' vaunted defense is no easy task for any quarterback -- especially in the playoffs -- so it's easy to forgive the signal-caller's lack of impact on the box score. Now set to enter the offseason, Stafford will look to provide his injured finger with plenty of rest as the appendage won't require surgery to heal, according to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com.