Lions' Matthew Stafford: Tosses two TDs in loss to Packers

Stafford completed 26 of 41 passes for 347 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Packers.

Despite having himself a quiet night entering the fourth quarter, Stafford ultimately totaled more touchdowns than he had in his previous three games combined by connecting with Anquan Boldin on a desperation hail-mary heave in garbage time. Furthermore, the Lions signal caller also posted his highest completion percentage across his last four games. However, Detroit's failure to clinch the NFC North title Sunday night locked the team into a matchup against the Seahawks -- set to be played outdoors in Seattle -- for the first round of the playoffs, a team Stafford threw for just 203 yards with zero touchdowns against last season.