Rector will get an opportunity to claim one of the roster spots behind Golden Tate, Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

The Lions have more questions than answers at wide receiver at this stage in the offseason and this year's crop of undrafted free agents have just as good of a chance as any to secure one of what will likely be three or four reserve roles. Rector will need to jostle with veterans TJ Jones, Ryan Spadola, Jace Billingsley and Jared Abbrederis, not to mention fellow undrafted wideouts Noel Thomas and Dontez Ford, but don't be surprised if his 4.42 speed proves to be a deciding factor in him earning a gig on a team with few proven downfield threats.