James signed a reserve/future contract with the Lions on Monday, The Detroit News reports.

James spent the previous three seasons on and off the Bucs' active roster, finishing his time in Tampa Bay with 83 rushes for 351 yards. He now joins a stable of competent runners in Detroit and will likely have trouble making the team.

