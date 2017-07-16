Lions' Nevin Lawson: Holding down starting role
Lawson seems secure in his job at right cornerback, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Lawson put together a quietly solid 2016 campaign that seemingly went underappreciated due to his lack of big plays. However, the four-year vet served as the Lions' top cover corner when Darius Slay wasn't able to play and finished the year among the league leaders in fewest yards allowed per coverage snap (0.82). It's possible 2017 second-rounder Teez Tabor could push for a starting gig before long but, for now, the job appears to be Lawson's to lose.
