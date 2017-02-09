Milligan signed a contract with the Lions on Thursday, Kyle Meinke of MLive Media Group reports.

Milligan was an undrafted free agent at the start of least season and after latching on with the Cowboys, he ended up suffering a severe injury that costed him the rest of the 2016 campaign. He was waived with an injury settlement and after taking the long road to recovery, he's finally healthy enough to sign with a new team. He'll join the Lions for the offseason, but there's no guarantee he makes the final roster.