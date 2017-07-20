Lions' Ryan Spadola: Clearly on roster bubble
Spadola is a "fringe contender" for the Lions' remaining roster spots at wide receiver, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Spadola is coming off a season entirely wiped out by a pectoral injury and will likely need to separate himself on special teams in order to secure one of what is likely just one or two open roster spots at receiver. He made some nice catches in spring practices and was specifically praised by head coach Jim Caldwell during rookie minicamp, according to Kyle Meinke of MLive.com, so he at least appears to have some momentum heading into training camp.
