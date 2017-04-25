Lang is on track to be back from his hip injury for the start of training camp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Lang stated that he is actually a little ahead of his original return schedule. He is known as being a very tough player and played through a good portion of last season with injuries, so Lang will likely be back as soon as he is physically able.
