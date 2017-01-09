Whitehead led the Lions with 13 tackles during Saturday's playoff game in Seattle.

As has been the norm most of the season, Whitehead again notched double-digit tackle numbers en route to what wound up as the overall game high. While the fifth-year linebacker will subsequently finish the 2016 campaign with a team-high 132 tackles, he pathetically graded out as the NFL's second-worst linebacker, per Pro Football Focus via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. As linebacker remains an area of concern for Detroit -- especially with DeAndre Levy's (knee) long-term health in question -- don't be surprised if the team brings in competition for Whitehead's starting spot during the offseason.