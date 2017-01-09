Lions' Tahir Whitehead: Leads Lions in tackles during postseason loss to Seahawks
Whitehead led the Lions with 13 tackles during Saturday's playoff game in Seattle.
As has been the norm most of the season, Whitehead again notched double-digit tackle numbers en route to what wound up as the overall game high. While the fifth-year linebacker will subsequently finish the 2016 campaign with a team-high 132 tackles, he pathetically graded out as the NFL's second-worst linebacker, per Pro Football Focus via Kyle Meinke of MLive.com. As linebacker remains an area of concern for Detroit -- especially with DeAndre Levy's (knee) long-term health in question -- don't be surprised if the team brings in competition for Whitehead's starting spot during the offseason.
